Saturday
Walk a Mile in my Shoes mission walk, 8-10:30 a.m., beginning at The Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Collect donations for yourself or a team for this one mile walk. Proceeds will go toward local homeless women and children shelters and programs. Register online at kokomorescuemission.org, or by going into the KRM office, 321 W. Mulberry St., Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit the website or call 765-456-3838.
International Art Gala, 6 p.m., Central Middle International School, 303 E. Superior St., Kokomo. Tickets can be purchased at the school or at the event. For more information, call 765-454-7000.
Tacos ‘n’ Tunes Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Eastern High School, Cafeteria, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Matt Gerhard will provide the tunes for a night of fun for the entire family. A full taco bar, drinks and desserts will be provided. Freewill donations will be accepted. Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Valentine’s Ball, 5-7 p.m., Wellbrooke of Kokomo, 2200 S. Dixon Road. Come out to Wellbrooke’s annual Valentine’s ball as they crown their king and queen. Miss Howard County will be in attendance to do the crowning. For more information, call 765-455-4443.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be creating recycled domino jewelry. To register, call 765-628-3534.
