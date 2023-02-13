Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Valentine’s Ball, 5-7 p.m., Wellbrooke of Kokomo, 2200 S. Dixon Road. Come out to Wellbrooke’s annual Valentine’s ball as they crown their king and queen. Miss Howard County will be in attendance to do the crowning. For more information, call 765-455-4443.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be creating recycled domino jewelry. To register, call 765-628-3534.
WEDNESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
THURSDAY
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “The Circle.” Registration is required to attend, and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
League of Women Voters meeting, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. The public is invited to hear from Patrick Munsey on the ramifications of political redistricting at the local level.
