Saturday
ServSafe Food Manager Class, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials and exam together with the class is $155. To register, or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
“Stranger Things” escape room, 1-4 p.m., with 30-minute groups, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Escape the town of Hawkins, decipher clues, crack the codes and solve the mystery before time runs out. Register for your 30 minutes by calling 765-628-3534.
Miami County JA Euchre Championship, 5-9 p.m., Peru Moose Lodge, 110 N. Broadway, Peru. Euchre players, come out for a night of fun that will also benefit the community by raising money for the Junior Achievement program. For more information, call Beth Miller at 574-551-4698, or email her at Beth.Miller@ja.org.
Greentown Masonic Lodge soup supper, 4-7 p.m. 617 E. Payton St, Greentown. Cost is $7 and includes chili, ham and beans and cornbread.
Monday
Winter blues busters at KHCPL, various times, all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations. Bust the winter blues by participating in activities at any of the three KHCPL locations. From 1:30-2 p.m. at KHCPL South, come out to play with Lego bricks. From 2-3 p.m. at KHCPL Russiaville, come out to play and learn with play dough. Finally, from 4-5 p.m. at KHCPL main, you can come out to build bird feeders out of eco-friendly and recyclable materials for our feathered friends.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-off, Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo. Remove all decorations by Feb. 28. The cemetery will complete clean off March 1-10, during which time the caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations.
