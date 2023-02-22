Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, windy during the afternoon with occasional rain. High around 60F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 49F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.