Wednesday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Black History’s Groundbreaking Geniuses at KHCPL, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This program, geared toward ages 6-13, focuses on ground-breakers such as surgeon Daniel Hale Williams, mathematician Dorothy Vaughan, writer Ralph Ellison and dancer/choreographer Alvin Ailey.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-off, Albright Cemetary, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo. Please remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. The cemetery will complete clean off March 1-10, during which time the caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations.
Thursday
Turn the Page Book Club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Astronaut Wives Club.” To register, call 765-628-3534. Books may be picked up from the library.
Introduce a Girl Engineering Day, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. KHCPL is encouraging girls to become innovators by allowing girls ages 8-12 to come take the Crane Design Challenge. Registration is required to attend, and can be done at khcpl.org, under “events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Craft night at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. If you need the motivation to start or complete a craft project, join them for a fun evening where you get to be as productive as you like. Snacks are provided, and some supplies will be available.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents: “Silent Sky” opening, 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. There will be additional performances 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This play, featuring the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, explores a woman’s place in society during a time when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. For tickets, call 765-454-8800, or visit kokomocivictheatre.org.
Saturday
4-H Pancake Day, Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North, Peru. Dine-in and carryout are both available. Children ages 4-11 eat for $5. Ages 12 and up eat for $7. Bulk meat will also be available for sale, including various forms of sausage and ribs, pork tenderloin and more. For more information, call 765-472-1921.
African-American Genealogy Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo. Timothy Pinnick, acclaimed author, speaker and genealogist, will teach research strategies and help you find specific documents to trace Black ancestors. The first 25 in-person participants will receive a copy of “A Genealogist’s Guide to Discovering Your African-American Ancestors: How to Find and Record Your Unique Heritage.” Registration is required, and can be done by going to khcpl.org, and clicking on the “Events” tab, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Comedy night, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. This event will feature a comedy show from comedians Dave Dugan and Dave Wilson. Tickets are $65, and also include drinks, snacks and dogs to meet. Proceeds from this event will go toward Shelby’s Second Chance, a fund created to care for shelter animals with medical needs. For tickets, go to jotform.com/form/223415369798167.
