Friday
Craft night at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. If you need the motivation to start or complete a craft project, join them for a fun evening where you get to be as productive as you like. Snacks are provided, and some supplies will be available.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents: “Silent Sky” opening, 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. There will be additional performances 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This play, featuring the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, explores a woman’s place in society during a time when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. For tickets, call 765-454-8800, or visit kokomocivictheatre.org.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-off, Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo. Please remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. The cemetery will complete clean off March 1-10, during which time the caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations.
Saturday
4-H Pancake Day, Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North, Peru. Dine-in and carryout are both available. Children ages 4-11 eat for $5. Ages 12 and up eat for $7. Bulk meat will also be available for sale, including various forms of sausage and ribs, pork tenderloin and more. For more information, call 765-472-1921.
Comedy night, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. This event will feature a comedy show from comedians Dave Dugan and Dave Wilson. Tickets are $65, and also include drinks, snacks and dogs to meet. Proceeds from this event will go toward Shelby’s Second Chance, a fund created to care for shelter animals with medical needs. For tickets, go to jotform.com/form/223415369798167.
Monday
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. First through sixth grade homeschoolers can join them to read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
