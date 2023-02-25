Saturday
4-H Pancake Day, Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North, Peru. Dine-in and carryout are both available. Children ages 4-11 eat for $5. Ages 12 and up eat for $7. Bulk meat will also be available for sale, including various forms of sausage and ribs, pork tenderloin and more. For more information, call 765-472-1921.
African-American Genealogy Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo. Timothy Pinnick, acclaimed author, speaker and genealogist, will teach research strategies and help you find specific documents to trace Black ancestors. The first 25 in-person participants will receive a copy of “A Genealogist’s Guide to Discovering Your African-American Ancestors: How to Find and Record Your Unique Heritage.” Registration is required, and can be done by going to khcpl.org, and clicking on the “Events” tab, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Comedy night, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. This event will feature a comedy show from comedians Dave Dugan and Dave Wilson. Tickets are $65, and also include drinks, snacks and dogs to meet. Proceeds from this event will go toward Shelby’s Second Chance, a fund created to care for shelter animals with medical needs. For tickets, go to jotform.com/form/223415369798167.
Albright Cemetery Spring Clean-off, Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo. Please remove all decorations you wish to keep by Feb. 28. The cemetery will complete clean off March 1-10, during which time the caretaker will dispose of all remaining decorations.
Monday
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. First through sixth grade homeschoolers can join them to read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
ServSafe Food Manager Class, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials and exam together with the class is $155. To register, or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
LEGO Club at KHCPL, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 6-13 can join them to build one of the supplied sets.
Health Sciences Open House, 6-8 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, Health Professions Center, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those interested in going into health-related college programs can come to learn about the options offered at Ivy Tech. To register, go to ivytech.edu/tuesdays, or email kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
Beating the Motion Sensor at KHCPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Kids ages 8 and up can use their STEAM skills and a variety of materials to try to slip past a motion sensor undetected.
