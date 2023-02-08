Wednesday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Thursday
Card classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide materials to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Friday
{p dir=”ltr”}DIY in the Digital Den, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The staff will teach you how to make a gift for your sweetheart by applying Cricut vinyl to a pouch.{p dir=”ltr”}Kokomo Community Concerts present Jeremy Stolle, 7 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Jeremy Stolle performs Broadway hits from musicals such as “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music Man” and “A Chorus Line.” For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Saturday
{p dir=”ltr”}Walk a Mile in my Shoes mission walk, 8-10:30 a.m., beginning at The Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Collect donations for yourself or a team for this one mile walk. Proceeds will go toward local homeless women and children shelters and programs. Register online at kokomorescuemission.org, or by going into the KRM office, 321 W. Mulberry St., Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, you can visit the website, or call 765-456-3838.{p dir=”ltr”}International Art Gala, 6 p.m., Central Middle International School, 303 E. Superior St., Kokomo. Tickets can be purchased at the school or at the event. For more information, call 765-454-7000.{p dir=”ltr”}Taco ‘n’ Tunes Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Eastern High School, Cafeteria, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Matt Gerhard will provide the tunes for a night of fun for the entire family. A full taco bar, drinks and desserts will be provided. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration is required to attend, and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.{h3 dir=”ltr”}Monday{/h3}
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
