Thursday
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you like to write stories and want the chance to sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills, and receive feedback from your peers, then you should consider joining them. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be working with sea glass and will create a pebble snowman picture. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Environmental sustainability at IUK Zoom meeting, 7 p.m. Andy Tuholski, director of the Office of Sustainability and professor of political science at IUK, will discuss ongoing practices and future plans for environmental sustainability efforts happening at IUK. For instructions on joining the meeting, email Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com.
Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Monday
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Ecumenical Services, 11 a.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, will be leading this service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Following the service, there will be a march to the MLK memorial, followed by a wreath laying. A shuttle will be provided.
Tuesday
{p dir=”ltr”}Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Any adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will provide help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.{p dir=”ltr”}Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. The cost is $5. To register, call 765-628-3534.
