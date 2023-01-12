Thursday
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for families to enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity.
Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-87d23e72-7fff-31f6-af32-61233b581d57”}{span}Rotten Mouth Friday the 13th concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Rotten Mouth is bringing their Chicago groove rock stylings to Kokomo. Admission is free.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Saturday{/span}{/span}Leilani Kilgore concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Aggressive hard-rocker Leilani Kilgore is coming to shake things up in Kokomo. There is a cover charge of $5.
Monday
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Ecumenical Services, 11 a.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, will be leading this service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Following the service, there will be a march to the MLK memorial, followed by a wreath laying. A shuttle will be provided.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Any adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will provide help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. The cost is $5. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Wednesday
SerfSafe Food Manager Class, check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m., class runs until 3:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test, or just the test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials, and exam together with the class is $155. The exam alone will cost $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65. To register, or for more information, you may contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497. You may also register online at inrla.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.