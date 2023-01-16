Monday
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Ecumenical Services, 11 a.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, will be leading this service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Following the service, there will be a march to the MLK memorial, followed by a wreath laying. A shuttle will be provided.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Any adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will provide help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Fun Fit Kids, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Cardinal & Peony Room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Kids ages 8-13 can join them to learn about fitness and food in a fun way with Drums Alive, stress dough, glow stick yoga, a tasty dessert and bingo.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. The cost is $5. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Wednesday
ServSafe Food Manager Class, check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m., class runs until 3:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test or just the test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials and exam together with the class is $155. The exam alone will cost $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65. To register, or for more information, you may contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497. You may also register online at inrla.org/events.
National Winnie the Pooh Day, 6:30-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Cardinal & Peony Room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Learn more about Winnie the Pooh on his national holiday.
Thursday
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice & Redemption.” Registration is required to attend, and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for families to enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity.
