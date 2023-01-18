Wednesday
ServSafe Food Manager Class, check-in is from 8-8:30 a.m., class runs until 3:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test or just the test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials and exam together with the class is $155. The exam alone will cost $60. The book can be purchased separately for $65. To register, or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497. You may also register online at inrla.org/events.
National Winnie the Pooh Day, 6:30-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Cardinal & Peony Room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Learn more about Winnie the Pooh on his national holiday.
Thursday
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice & Redemption.” Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for families to enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity.
Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Saturday
Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. The rummage sale will be held in the church basement. All proceeds will go to the food pantry.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Benefit for the family of Donnie Ross, noon-4 p.m., Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department, 750 Development Drive, Tipton, Indiana. Donnie Ross, firefighter with 30 years of service, recently passed away shortly after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma Lung Cancer. All proceeds from this event will go directly to his family. This event will feature vendor shopping, food trucks, a silent auction and gift basket raffles. Kids can come along to get a picture with a firefighter and get firefighter-themed temporary tattoos.
String Theory of Everything concert, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. This concert, put on by the string section of the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, will have something that everyone will like. Hear pieces by Mozart, George Antheil, Ottorino Respighi and a medley from Johann Johannsson’s score from the movie “The Theory of Everything.” To purchase tickets, go to kokomosymphony.net, or call 765-236-0251. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.