Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Saturday
Rummage sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. The rummage sale will be held in the church basement. All proceeds will go to the food pantry.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Benefit for the family of Donnie Ross, noon-4 p.m., Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department, 750 Development Drive, Tipton. Donnie Ross, firefighter with 30 years of service, recently passed away shortly after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma Lung Cancer. All proceeds from this event will go directly to his family. This event will feature vendor shopping, food trucks, a silent auction and gift basket raffles. Kids can come along to get a picture with a firefighter and get firefighter-themed temporary tattoos.
String Theory of Everything concert, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. This concert, put on by the string section of the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, will have something that everyone will like. Hear pieces by Mozart, George Antheil, Ottorino Respighi and a medley from Johann Johannsson’s score from the movie “The Theory of Everything.” To purchase tickets, go to kokomosymphony.net, or call 765-236-0251. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Thursday
Turn the Page Book Club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Gap Creek.” To register, call 765-628-3534. Books may be picked up from the library.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for families to enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity.
