Thursday
Turn the Page Book Club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Gap Creek.” To register, call 765-628-3534. Books may be picked up from the library.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for families to enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity.
Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
DIY in the Digital Den, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The staff will teach you how to decorate a mug using the Cricut machine.
Craft night at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. If you need the motivation to start or complete a craft project, join them for a fun evening where you get to be as productive as you like. Snacks are provided, and some supplies will be available.Phillip-Michael Scales concert, 8 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Phillip-Michael Scales is coming to The Coterie to play the music he calls “dive bar soul,” a blend of indie rock storytelling and the passion of the blues. This event is free to attend.
Saturday
Live Game of Clue, 2-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens will have the chance to don a new identity and play through an interactive Clue-style whodunnit mystery. Registration is required, and can be done at khcpl.org, under events, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Sunday
Night Owl Genealogists Program, 2-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults with all research skill levels, come for an evening of family research. Registration is required, and can be done by going to khcpl.org, or calling any KHCPL location.
A Musical Journey Through the Calendar, 3 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Pianist/organist Matt Gerhard will present this program, which celebrates the whole year with one afternoon of music, featuring songs from all the major holidays.
