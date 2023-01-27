Friday
DIY in the Digital Den, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The staff will teach you how to decorate a mug using the Cricut machine.
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Craft night at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. If you need the motivation to start or complete a craft project, join them for a fun evening where you get to be as productive as you like. Snacks are provided, and some supplies will be available.
Phillip-Michael Scales is coming to The Coterie to play the music he calls “dive bar soul,” a blend of indie rock storytelling and the passion of the blues. This event is free to attend.
Saturday
Live Game of Clue, 2-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens will have the chance to don a new identity and play through an interactive Clue-style whodunnit mystery. Registration is required and can be done at khcpl.org, under events, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Sunday
Night Owl Genealogists Program, 2-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults with all research skill levels, come for an evening of family research. Registration is required and can be done by going to khcpl.org, or calling any KHCPL location.
A Musical Journey Through the Calendar, 3 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Pianist/organist Matt Gerhard will present this program, which celebrates the whole year with one afternoon of music, featuring songs from all the major holidays.
Monday
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. First through sixth grade homeschoolers can join them to read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
LEGO Club at KHCPL, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 6-13 can join them to build one of the supplied Lego sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.