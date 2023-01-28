Saturday
Live Game of Clue, 2-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens will have the chance to don a new identity and play through an interactive Clue-style whodunnit mystery. Registration is required and can be done at khcpl.org, under events, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Sunday
Night Owl Genealogists Program, 2-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults with all research skill levels, come for an evening of family research. Registration is required and can be done by going to khcpl.org, or calling any KHCPL location.
A Musical Journey Through the Calendar, 3 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Pianist/organist Matt Gerhard will present this program, which celebrates the whole year with one afternoon of music, featuring songs from all the major holidays.
Monday
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. First through sixth grade homeschoolers can join them to read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
LEGO Club at KHCPL, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 6-13 can join them to build one of the supplied Lego sets.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, Walton American Legion Post #418, 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $9. This dinner is open to the public. Drive up, or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Writers’ Group meeting, 5-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Tulip Tree Room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Adult writers can submit a written work of fiction and receive honest feedback from a group of fellow amateur writers, while also providing feedback on the work of others.
Thursday
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-9cb834f1-7fff-3495-0cc2-296f7f19b186”}{span}The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 8-13 can come out to play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets, and also have fun with the green screen as they improve their science, technology, engineering and math skills Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.{/span}{/span}
