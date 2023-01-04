Wednesday
Digital Den, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Thursday
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Teen Writer’s Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you like to write stories and want the chance to sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills, and receive feedback from your peers, then you should consider joining them. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 8-13 can come out to play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets, and also have fun with the green screen as they improve their science, technology, engineering and math skills Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing, and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music, and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Salisbury Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each plate includes Salisbury steak, a roll and two sides. Plates are $12 each, and carry out is available. There will also be karaoke from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.