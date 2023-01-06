Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music, and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Salisbury Steak Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each plate includes Salisbury steak, a roll and two sides. Plates are $12 each, and carry out is available. There will also be karaoke from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Monday
Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast, doors open at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. Civic and religious leaders will join together and offer prayers of intercession for elected officials, police, firefighters, educators and more. The mayor will also present the annual Faith and Community in Action Award.
Digital Den, 9 a.m.-noon., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
