Monday
Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast, doors open at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Dr., Kokomo. Civic and religious leaders will join together and offer prayers of intercession for elected officials, police, firefighters, educators and more. The mayor will also present the annual Faith and Community in Action Award.
Digital Den, 9 a.m.-noon., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Thursday
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you like to write stories and want the chance to sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills, and receive feedback from your peers, then you should consider joining them. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be working with sea glass and will create a pebble snowman picture. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Environmental sustainability at IUK Zoom meeting, 7 p.m. Andy Tuholski, director of the Office of Sustainability and professor of political science at IUK, will discuss ongoing practices and future plans for environmental sustainability efforts happening at IUK. For instructions on joining the meeting, email Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com.
Friday
Drums Alive Homeschool Beats, 2:30-3:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Wear comfy clothes and shoes, and join them to use drumsticks and an exercise ball for a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Equipment is limited, so register each participating family member. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
