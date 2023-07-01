Saturday
Kokomo Art Association 2023 Photo Show opens, Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. Come out to the gallery and see a display of photos taken by members of the community. The photos will be on display through July 29. For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Haynes Apperson Festival, noon-11 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior Street, Kokomo. Haynes Apperson Festival celebrates Kokomo’s automotive heritage and features carnival rides, free concerts, food, vendors, cruise-ins, a sports festival, a parade and more. For more information, and to see a full list of events, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Sunday
Sounds of Freedom choir concert, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., ONE Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Join them as they honor God and celebrate those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Tuesday
Fourth of July fireworks, Howard County Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown. Fireworks are presented by Greentown Lions Club. They ask that patrons stay in or around their cars, and please don’t bring any personal fireworks. For more information, visit www.howardcofair.com/fireworks.
Wednesday
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Lafayette Park, 919 N. Korby St., Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
