WEDNESDAY
ServSafe Food Manager Class, check-in is between 8-8:30 a.m., class runs until 3:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Kokomo, 1815 E. Morgan St. Those who are looking to further their position in the food service field can come in for the class and test. The course fee with the manuals, study materials and exam together with the class is $155. To register, or for more information, contact Bonnie Devers at bdevers3@ivytech.edu, or 765-252-5497.
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit opens, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The exhibition will be open through Aug. 17, and is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. 1-3 p.m. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit open, 1-4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. There will be an instrument “petting zoo” for kids prior to the event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
