FRIDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through August 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until July 29, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator-themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
SATURDAY
Keep Kokomo Beautiful 2023 Garden and Trail Maintenance Day, 9-11 a.m., downtown Kokomo. Volunteer some time to help maintain the beauty of downtown Kokomo. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Pollinator Pathways presentation, 2-4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Marian Cable and Carol Moore of the Howard County Master Gardener Association will lead this presentation, which is part of the Wild for Pollinators exhibit.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St., Kokomo. This concert, presented by The Coterie, features Last Minute Band with Booze Hounds and Nectar Valley. Admission is free, and this event is open to all ages.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
