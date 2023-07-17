MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game vs Green Bay Rockers, Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 7:05 p.m. For tickets, call 457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
WEDNESDAY
Water spray, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Foster Park. For people of all ages and free to everyone
Kokomo Park Band, 7:30 p.m. Highland Park stage; Free admission
THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game vs Green Bay Rockers; Kokomo Municipal Stadium; 7:05 p.m.; For tickets, call 457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds in front of the Community Building in Greentown. Matt Gerhard to perform. In case of rain, go to the Fairground’s Cattle Barn. Bring lawn chairs. Free admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.