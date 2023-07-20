THURSDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit, 1-4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game vs Green Bay Rockers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium. For tickets, call 457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds in front of the Community Building in Greentown. Matt Gerhard to perform. In case of rain, go to the Fairground’s Cattle Barn. Bring lawn chairs. Free admission.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
