Thursday
Versiti Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., {span}Community Howard Regional Health, basement classroom; Sign up online at {/span}www.donorpoint.org{span} or call 1-800-632-4722. {/span}
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Trail tours, starts at 5 p.m. at the Kokomo bike share building, 307 S. Main St. Free. Staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. Call 765-456-7275.{/span}
Friday
Millerview Fish Fry and Tenderloin, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children 6 to 12. Pie will be $1.50.
VFW fish/chicken fry, 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, VFW 920 N. Washington St. Fish or chicken strips plus two sides for $12. Carryout available. Karaoke from 5 to 10 p.m. Call 765-452-1521 for more information.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Sunday
Back 2 School Sunday, 11 a.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way. Join us as we pray for our staff and students during their return to school. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Youth Ministry Open House, Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, following Sunday worship. Learn more about children’s programs and volunteer opportunities at the church, check out the new youth ministry logo, and enjoy food, activities and more.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, July 28
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. today and Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Join us for a lively discussion on the last Thursday of each month. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown.
