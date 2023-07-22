SATURDAY
Darland Classic Indiana Sprint Week, all day, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road. For more information, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Rhumfest, all day, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come out for a day of live music highlighting the talented students and instructors from the Rhum Academy of Music. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.rhummusic.com.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit, 1-4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
WEDNESDAY
Jefferson Manor’s Second Annual Carwash, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson Manor, 603 Saint Joseph Drive, Kokomo. Players from the Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball team will be washing cars. Prices are $5 for cars, and $10 for SUVs and vans.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.