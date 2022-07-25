Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo Jackrabbits home gamn, 6:35 p.m. at Kokomo Municpal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. The Jackrabbits host the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Tuesday
Free mental health walk-in clinc, 9 a.m. to noon at KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Struggling with anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges? Drop in, and a Four County professional will confidentially assess your mental health needs and help you find help locally.
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game, 6:35 p.m. at Kokomo Municpal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. The Jackrabbits host the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game, 6:35 p.m. at Kokomo Municpal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. The Jackrabbits host the Kalamzoo Growlers.
Thursday
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. today and Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Join us for a lively discussion on the last Thursday of each month. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Kokomo Jackrabbits home game, doubleheader, 11 am. and 6:35 p.m. at Kokomo Municpal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. The Jackrabbits host the Kalamzoo Growlers.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. at Howard County Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown, in front of the Community Building; Bring lawn chairs; Performance from Next Generation; In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.
