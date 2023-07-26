WEDNESDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through August 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Jefferson Manor’s Second Annual Carwash, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson Manor, 603 Saint Joseph Drive, Kokomo. Players from the Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball team will be washing cars. Prices are $5 for cars, and $10 for SUVs and vans.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, until July 29, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
THURSDAY
Back on Track School Event, 4-7 p.m., Carver Community Center, 1030 Purdum St., Kokomo. For those in need who are about to get back to school, they will be handing out free food, school supplies, haircuts, vision screenings and vaccinations. Adults must accompany children under 18, and must bring valid identification. If you are in need of transportation to the event, you may call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204. For more information, visit mdwise.org/backontrack.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Next Generation, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
