Saturday
3rd annual Community Rummage & Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The event will be held in the southeast parking lot. For more information, call 765-452-1521. In the event of rain, the sale will take place Aug. 6. No refunds.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Tuesday
KHS Class of 1965 reunion, 5 p.m. at Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St. Both alumni and others are welcome to the Kokomo High School Class of 1965 reunion. For more information, call Mike at 765-438-0499.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Country Breakfast, hosted by In His Image Church, 7-10 a.m. Menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Free-will offering. Carry-out available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Gospel concert, 7 p.m., Kokomo First Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Local musician Matt Gerhard, with Sally Duke, Cherresa Lawson, Bill Martin, Lisa Owens, Heather Schimmelphennig and Kokomo Naz Celebration Choir & Friends, will share an evening of gospel music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Proceeds will benefit Samaritan Caregivers thanks to sponsorship from Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Annual Ride of Hope, hosted by Turning Point SOC in partnership with local nonprofit organization Tyler’s Triumph and the Harley Davidson of Kokomo, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Harley Davidson. Registration at 10 a.m. The cost to ride is $30 plus $10 per passenger. Cost includes a free event t-shirt, a meal and access to the after-ride event. Following the ride, there will be food, a beer garden available to those 21 and older, and live music from the Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel band. There is a $20 admission fee for those who are not participating in the ride but want to enjoy the after-ride event starting at 4 p.m.
Rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
