SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Wild for Pollinators Exhibit, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, until July 29, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Lesley Wysong is exhibiting 49 pollinator themed artworks in a variety of media — acrylic, china painting, collage, oil and watercolor, along with a selection of 18 photos of pollinators. The exhibit is free and open to the community.
Howard County American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 3-11 p.m., Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Form teams and run to raise money for the American Cancer Society. This event also features vendor booths, food and entertainment and activities for kids. For more information, contact Gary Hight at inclassof81@aol.com, or at 765-252-8742. Alternatively, you may contact Sherri Johnson at sjohnson@syndicatesales.com, or at 765-437-8095.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Rockford Rivets, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
