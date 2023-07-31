MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
TUESDAY
Invasive Species Program, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This program will equip communities with interdisciplinary education and programming aimed to provide landowners and industry specialists with the knowledge to track, report, remove and avoid invasive species across the state. The cost is $75, and registration can be done at www.bit.ly/invasivespecies2023.
Kokomo High School Class of 1965 Reunion, 5 p.m., Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Other classes are welcome. For more information, call 765-438-0499.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers’ Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 600 W. Alto Road., Kokomo. The group meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Please enter from the east side of the building, through door 11. For more information, call Debby McCombs at 765-432-6546, or Michelle Sutton at 765-860-4360.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Pastime, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
