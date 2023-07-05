WEDNESDAY
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Lafayette Park, 919 N. Korby St., Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Park Band Concert “Let Freedom Ring”, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
THURSDAY
Cross America open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. There will be sweet treats, great gifts and summer savings. Visit www.crossamerica.net to learn more.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
FRIDAY
Cross America open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. There will be sweet treats, great gifts and summer savings. Visit www.crossamerica.net to learn more.
Kids’ color pencil drawing class, 1-2:30 p.m., Artworks gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. This class is intended for children ages 9-12. Class size is limited. For more information, contact Cheryl at kokomoartassociation2014@gmail.com.
Spaghetti and meatball dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Karaoke will follow from 7-10 p.m. Each meal will consist of spaghetti, a side salad and garlic toast. The cost is $12 per person, and carryout is available. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Trail Tours, 6 p.m., starts at the Bike Share Station in downtown Kokomo. This event features staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
