FRIDAY
Spaghetti and meatball dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Karaoke will follow from 7-10 p.m. Each meal will consist of spaghetti, a side salad and garlic toast. The cost is $12 per person, and carryout is available. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Cross America open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. There will be sweet treats, great gifts and summer savings. Visit www.crossamerica.net to learn more.
Kids’ color pencil drawing class, 1-2:30 p.m., Artworks gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. This class is intended for children ages 9-12. Class size is limited. For more information, contact Cheryl at kokomoartassociation2014@gmail.com.
Trail Tours, 6 p.m., starts at the Bike Share Station in downtown Kokomo. This event features staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Dog Days of Summer fundraiser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo. This event features a variety of vendors, a raffle, food, beverages and fun activities for pets, kids and adults. The fundraiser will help raise funds for the Pet Assistance Program. For more information, visit www.kokomohumane.org. Admission is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
