SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Sam’s Club First Annual Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., registration starts at 9 a.m., prizes are awarded at 3 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee, and all cars, from all years are welcome. This event will be happening rain or shine. All proceeds will go to Riley Hospital for Children.
Dog Days of Summer fundraiser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo. This event features a variety of vendors, a raffle, food, beverages and fun activities for pets, kids and adults. The fundraiser will help raise funds for the Pet Assistance Program. For more information, visit www.kokomohumane.org. Admission is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Firefighter’s Jeep Jam, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Arts Pavilion, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This concert will feature Los Colognes with opener Joshua Powell Band. Characterized by its ‘70s-style rock and hailing from Nashville, Los Colognes infuses country and classic rock elements in their own unique sound. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
MONDAY
Howard County Fair begins, Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. The fair will be open through Saturday, and will feature 4-H exhibits, food, carnival rides, daily live entertainment and family fun.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
