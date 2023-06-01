THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Traverse City Pit Splitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
FRIDAY
Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m., downtown Kokomo. This event features homemade strawberry shortcakes, live music, food trucks, art vendors and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 765-457-5301.
KHCPL Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This program encourages people of all ages to read throughout June and July. The kickoff party will include food, prizes, activities and program information. The first 1,000 people to sign up for the program on Friday will receive a free age-appropriate book and a tote bag.
Trail Tours, 6 p.m., starts at the Bike Share Station in downtown Kokomo. This event features staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
