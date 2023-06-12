MONDAY
XR Super Series, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features super first late models and modifieds. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Electric vehicle question and answer seminar, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Richard Steiner, a well-recognized electric vehicle expert from the Indianapolis area, will be the speaker for this event. He works for Waverly Electronics and is on the board of Hoosier EVA, which was organized in 2010 to promote and educate the public regarding the benefits of electric vehicles. Refreshments will be available 15 minutes beforehand.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
TUESDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
WEDNESDAY
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Bon Air Park, 700 E. Fisher St., Kokomo. 1-3 p.m. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
You’re a Grand Old Flag instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band continues its summer concert series with this side-by-side concert, led by conductor and artistic director Jay Gephart.
Saturday
Creature Feature: Take Flight! Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Nature Center. This informative and interactive program will feature live birds of prey. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
