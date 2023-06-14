WEDNESDAY
Free shred day, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community First Bank of Indiana, 1308 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo. All are welcome to drive through the parking lot to drop off boxes of documents to be securely shredded with PROSHRED Security. There is a limit of five boxes per vehicle, and the event will end once the shred truck is full. Donations will be accepted to support Bridges Outreach. For more information, visit cfbindiana.com/shred.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Bon Air Park, 700 E. Fisher St., Kokomo. 1-3 p.m. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
You’re a Grand Old Flag instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band continues its summer concert series with this side-by-side concert, led by conductor and artistic director Jay Gephart.
THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
League of Women Voters public health presentation, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The topic of discussion will be the state of public health in Howard County. All are welcome.
Saturday
Carwash fundraiser, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Solidarity Federal Credit Union, 214 N. Dixon Road, Kokomo. This event will be raising funds to buy new equipment for the Northwestern Tigers football program. Vehicles will be washed for $10 per vehicle, and tips will also be accepted. For more information, call 765-271-5849.
Whiskey, Wheels and Watches event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Enjoy cruise-ins and car shows throughout the day, have a cocktail from Travelers Point inside Palmer’s or visit the beer garden hosted by Sun King Brewery.
Creature Feature: Take Flight! Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Nature Center. This informative and interactive program will feature live birds of prey. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit {span}www.kokomojackrabbits.com{span}.
