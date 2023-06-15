THURSDAY
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
League of Women Voters public health presentation, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The topic of discussion will be the state of public health in Howard County. All are welcome.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Carwash fundraiser, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Solidarity Federal Credit Union, 214 N. Dixon Road, Kokomo. This event will be raising funds to buy new equipment for the Northwestern Tigers football program. Vehicles will be washed for $10 per vehicle, and tips will also be accepted. For more information, call 765-271-5849.
Whiskey, Wheels and Watches event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Enjoy cruise-ins and car shows throughout the day, have a cocktail from Travelers Point inside Palmer’s or visit the beer garden hosted by Sun King Brewery.
Creature Feature: Take Flight! Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Nature Center. This informative and interactive program will feature live birds of prey. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
