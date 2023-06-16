SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Carwash fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Solidarity Federal Credit Union, 214 N. Dixon Road, Kokomo. This event will be raising funds to buy new equipment for the Northwestern Tigers football program. Vehicles will be washed for $10 per vehicle, and tips will also be accepted. For more information, call 765-271-5849.
Whiskey, Wheels and Watches event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Enjoy cruise-ins and car shows throughout the day, have a cocktail from Travelers Point inside Palmer’s or visit the beer garden hosted by Sun King Brewery.
Creature Feature: Take Flight! Birds of Prey Show, 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, Kirkendall Nature Center. This informative and interactive program will feature live birds of prey. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Juneteenth Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring The Downstroke Band, noon to 11 p.m., Foster Park, Kokomo Arts Pavilion, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. The Downstroke Band, Indy’s premier R&B and Funk band, covers artists like Prince, Bruno Mars, James Brown and many more. Admission is free. There will also be food and drinks for sale at this event, and a hip hop mic battle at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kokomocarvercenter, or www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
