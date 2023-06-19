MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
WEDNESDAY
Craft Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Highland Park Earthen Stage, lawn in front of Rodgers Pavilion, 902 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Crafts are $1 each. This event also features shirt tie-dying (shirt not included), candle dipping, splatter painting, basket weaving and more. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Free gift giveaway for Vietnam Era Veterans, 2-5 p.m., American Legion Post #46, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton. A free gift of gratitude will be given to Indiana residents who served in the military from 1955-1975, regardless of duty station. For more information, call Gary Green at 317-946-0200, or Stan Jones at 317-966-0645.
Kokomo Symphonic Society annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Symphonic Society Inc., 1216 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. All are welcome to attend, but please call the office at 765-236-0251 if you plan on attending.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Spotlight on Youth instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band continues its summer concert series with this side-by-side concert, featuring guest conductor Dan Tembras, of Purdue University Fort Wayne.
