WEDNESDAY
Craft Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Highland Park Earthen Stage, lawn in front of Rodgers Pavilion, 902 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Crafts are $1 each. This event also features shirt tie-dying (shirt not included), candle dipping, splatter painting, basket weaving and more. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Free gift giveaway for Vietnam Era Veterans, 2-5 p.m., American Legion Post #46, 129 N. Independence St., Tipton. A free gift of gratitude will be given to Indiana residents who served in the military from 1955-1975, regardless of duty station. For more information, call Gary Green at 317-946-0200 or Stan Jones at 317-966-0645.
Kokomo Symphonic Society annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Symphonic Society Inc., 1216 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. All are welcome to attend, but please call the office at 765-236-0251 if you plan on attending.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Kokomo Park Band Spotlight on Youth concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band continues its summer concert series with guest conductor Dan Tembras, of Purdue University Fort Wayne.
THURSDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 12:05 and 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
FRIDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Kokomo. Learn more about the history of Eastern Howard County and view a collection of artifacts from the area. The museum is open every Monday and Saturday. For more information, contact Bruce Shrock at 765-432-1538 or beshrock@yahoo.com. Alternatively, you may contact Diane Knight at 765-626-0164, or phlipside@netzero.net.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Wausau Woodchucks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Family Movie Night featuring “Luca,” gates open at 8:30 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m., admission closes at 10:15 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center. The Beach will close at the conclusion of the movie. Entry will be $3 per person. Season pass holders are free. Just the main leisure pool and concessions will be open. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.