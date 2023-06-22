THURSDAY
Jeff Stout Memorial Golf Outing, noon-6 p.m., Kokomo Country Club Golf Course, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo. Registration begins at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a dinner, awards ceremony and a live auction. The cost is $125 per player, and includes 18 holes and a cart, along with dinner, games and prizes. For more information, visit www.turningpointsoc.org/event/jeff-stout-memorial-golf-tournament.
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 12:05 and 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
FRIDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Kokomo. Learn more about the history of Eastern Howard County and view a collection of artifacts from the area. The museum is open every Monday and Saturday. For more information, contact Bruce Shrock at 765-432-1538 or beshrock@yahoo.com. Alternatively, you may contact Diane Knight at 765-626-0164, or phlipside@netzero.net.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Wausau Woodchucks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Family Movie Night featuring “Luca,” gates open at 8:30 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m., admission closes at 10:15 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center. The Beach will close at the conclusion of the movie. Entry will be $3 per person. Season pass holders are free. Just the main leisure pool and concessions will be open. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
