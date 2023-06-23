FRIDAY
Stomp, Clap, Sing! Interactive musical program, 4-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Stop in to watch various performances from Rhum Academy of Music musicians, and explore the different instruments they play. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Rockford Rivets, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Kokomo Pride Festival, 2-8 p.m., downtown Kokomo on Buckeye, 500 N. Buckeye St. Celebrate Pride Month with Kokomo Pride. All are welcome, and attendance is free. This event will feature live music, entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kokomopride.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Kokomo. Learn more about the history of Eastern Howard County and view a collection of artifacts from the area. The museum is open every Monday and Saturday. For more information, contact Bruce Shrock at 765-432-1538 or beshrock@yahoo.com. Alternatively, you may contact Diane Knight at 765-626-0164, or phlipside@netzero.net.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Wausau Woodchucks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Family Movie Night featuring “Luca,” gates open at 8:30 p.m., movie starts at 9:30 p.m., admission closes at 10:15 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center. The Beach will close at the conclusion of the movie. Entry will be $3 per person. Season pass holders are free. Just the main leisure pool and concessions will be open. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Wausau Woodchucks, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
