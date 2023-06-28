WEDNESDAY
Water spray, 1-3 p.m., Garden Square Park, 600 E. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kalamazoo Growlers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Jazz in the Park instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band continues its summer concert series with this big band concert, featuring guest conductor Mo Trout of Purdue University.
THURSDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kalamazoo Growlers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
FRIDAY
Old fashioned cookout fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Food will be served from 4-6 p.m., and meals will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs or brats, plus three sides. Meals are $12 per person, and dine-in only. There will also be a number of outdoor activities, including a bounce house, dunk tank, corn hole and an ice cream social. Karaoke will follow from 7-10 p.m. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life. For more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Art Association 2023 Photo Show opens, Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. Come out to the gallery and see a display of photos taken by members of the community. The photos will be on display through July 29. For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Haynes Apperson Festival begins, noon-11 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior Street, Kokomo. Haynes Apperson Festival celebrates Kokomo’s automotive heritage and features carnival rides, free concerts, food, vendors, cruise-ins, a sports festival, a parade and more. For more information, and to see a full list of events, visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
SUNDAY
Sounds of Freedom choir concert, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., ONE Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Join them as they honor God and celebrate those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.