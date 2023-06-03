SATURDAY
Country Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offerings will be collected. Carryout is available. For more information, call 765-461-1426.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 5:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
MONDAY
New Baby Bunch, 9:30-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road. Parents of children ages 0-2, join them for friendship and support, and to share your parenting journey with other caregivers.
Play carnival games together, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids of all ages are welcome to join them for an afternoon of games, cotton candy and popcorn. There is no entry fee.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
TUESDAY
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.- noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk to a mental health professional from 4 County.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Lakeshore Chinooks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
