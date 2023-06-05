MONDAY
New Baby Bunch, 9:30-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road. Parents of children ages 0-2, join them for friendship and support, and to share your parenting journey with other caregivers.
Play carnival games together, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids of all ages are welcome to join them for an afternoon of games, cotton candy and popcorn. There is no entry fee.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
TUESDAY
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.- noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk to a mental health professional from 4 County.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Lakeshore Chinooks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
WEDNESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Need pro bono representation? Have questions for an attorney? Apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost. No appointment needed.
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Mohr Park, 2302 Saratoga Avenue, Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to people of all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Lakeshore Chinooks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Summer Breezes instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band is kicking off its summer concert series, led by conductor and artistic director Jay Gephart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.