WEDNESDAY
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Need pro bono representation? Have questions for an attorney? Apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost. No appointment needed.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Mohr Park, 2302 Saratoga Avenue, Kokomo. Get some relief from the heat and have fun while you’re doing it. This event is free, and open to all ages. For more information, call 765-456-7275.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Lakeshore Chinooks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit{/span} {span}www.kokomojackrabbits.com{/span}{span}.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Summer Breezes instrumental concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Park Band is kicking off its summer concert series, led by conductor and artistic director Jay Gephart.{/span}{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}THURSDAY{/span}{/h3}
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
FRIDAY
Mr. Kingston’s Historic Car Show, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Seiberling Mansion lawn, 1200 W. Sycamore St, Kokomo. Challenge and expand your automotive knowledge and appreciation, compare and contrast historic cars and earn your racing license and race on the derby track. Admission to the Seiberling Mansion will be free, and refreshments will be for sale.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Solidarity’s 13th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show, registration 9 a.m.–noon, show 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Registration fee to participate is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. There will be a complimentary lunch Also featuring music from a live DJ, Door prizes and more.
