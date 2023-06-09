FRIDAY
Mr. Kingston’s Historic Car Show, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Seiberling Mansion lawn, 1200 W. Sycamore St, Kokomo. Challenge and expand your automotive knowledge and appreciation, compare and contrast historic cars and earn your racing license and race on the derby track. Admission to the Seiberling Mansion will be free, and refreshments will be for sale.
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SATURDAY
Solidarity’s 13th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show, registration 9 a.m.–noon, show 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Registration fee to participate is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. There will be a complimentary lunch Also featuring music from a live DJ, Door prizes and more.
SUNDAY
Indiana Midget Week, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. Come out for an evening of midget car racing. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Tenderloin fry, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sharpsville Fire Department, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville. Dine in and carry out are both available. Each meal consists of a tenderloin sandwich (topping options include lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickle), chips and a drink. Meals are $10 per person.
MONDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
XR Super Series, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features super first late models and modifieds. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
TUESDAY
Kokomo Jackrabbits Home Game vs. Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
