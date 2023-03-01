{h3 dir=”ltr”}Wednesday{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Chicken and noodle dinner, Walton American Legion Post #418, 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $9. This dinner is open to the public. Drive up, or call in orders at 574-626-2625.{p dir=”ltr”}Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Nara Lee. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.{p dir=”ltr”}GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend to find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.{p dir=”ltr”}Read Across America Celebration, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Read Across America is a program that looks to create and celebrate diversity in children’s books. Children ages 3 to 11 are invited to read stories about kindness and create bookmarks with inspirational messages.{h3 dir=”ltr”}Thursday{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Read Across America Celebration, 10-11 a.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, and 5-6 p.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Read Across America is a program that looks create and celebrate diversity in children’s books. Children ages 3 to 11 are invited to read stories about kindness and create bookmarks with inspirational messages.{p dir=”ltr”}Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana exhibit opening, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, second floor, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This exhibit explores how women across the state labored for voting rights through countless meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts. The exhibit will be on display through March 30. All ages are welcome.{h3 dir=”ltr”}Friday{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Chicken and noodle dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn and a roll. The cost is $12, and carryout is available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
