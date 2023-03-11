SATURDAY
Open house for new Hope Behavioral Services building, 1-4 p.m., 2900 S. Dixon St., Kokomo. All are welcome, and tours will be available. For more information, call 765-210-1284.
Beef and noodle dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, Co-Alliance community building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Each meal will consist of beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a drink. Each plate will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Arctic Yoga, 6-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to play non-competitive games to learn yoga poses in a fun, relaxed environment. Children should wear comfortable clothes and bring their own yoga mat or towel.
