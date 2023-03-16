THURSDAY
League of Women Voters meeting, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. The public is invited to learn about the Kokomo Housing Authority from speaker Derick Steele.
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter & Sweet.” Registration is required to attend, and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
Game night for teens, 5-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Teens can come out for an evening of games with people their own age. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be creating a wooden butterfly. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Arctic LEGO, 6:30-7:15 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6 to 13 are welcome to come build animals and their habitats out of LEGO bricks.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
SATURDAY
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
“Ice Island” book discussion, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6-13 are welcome to join in the discussion of the book “Ice Island.”
SUNDAY
Greyson Tuba Concerto, 3rd Movement performance, 5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This performance will feature music and singing, and will introduce the new band director of Western High School, Stephan Garber.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.